WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
June 14, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 13-Jun-23 12-Jun-23 9-Jun-23 8-Jun-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.1049 0.10505 0.105401 0.105438
Euro 0.809491 0.807686 0.809251 0.807238
Japanese yen 0.005371 0.005383 0.005398 0.005375
U.K. pound 0.942694 0.943601 0.941824 0.937154
U.S. dollar 0.750015 0.750289 0.750697 0.751828
Algerian dinar 0.005514 0.005507 0.005508
Australian dollar 0.507085 0.500868
Botswana pula 0.056026 0.055822 0.055335
Brazilian real 0.154556 0.153666
Brunei dollar 0.559087 0.558292 0.557612
Canadian dollar 0.563497 0.561341 0.56283
Chilean peso 0.00093 0.000953 0.000948
Czech koruna 0.034 0.034002 0.034166
Danish krone 0.108622 0.108386 0.108358
Indian rupee 0.009103 0.009099 0.009104
Israeli New Shekel 0.210797 0.209111 0.205249
Korean won 0.000581 0.000579 0.000578
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44185 2.44274 2.44696
Malaysian ringgit 0.162323 0.162471 0.162804
Mauritian rupee 0.016353 0.016305 0.016425
Mexican peso 0.043559 0.043339 0.043187
New Zealand dollar 0.458934 0.458989 0.454555
Norwegian krone 0.069643 0.069425 0.068654
Omani rial 1.95062 1.95134 1.95534
Peruvian sol 0.205991 0.205559
Philippine peso 0.013394 0.013407
Polish zloty 0.180993 0.182246
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble 0.008967 0.009158
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200004 0.200077 0.200487
Singapore dollar 0.559087 0.558292 0.557612
South African rand 0.040203 0.040243 0.039647
Swedish krona 0.069766 0.069347 0.069112
Swiss franc 0.827648 0.829003 0.832397 0.826775
Thai baht 0.021709 0.021647 0.021551
Trinidadian dollar 0.111275 0.111425
U.A.E. dirham 0.204225 0.204299 0.204718
Uruguayan peso 0.019518 0.019406 0.019326
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
