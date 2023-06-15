WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 14, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 13-Jun-23 12-Jun-23 9-Jun-23 8-Jun-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.1049 0.10505 0.105401 0.105438 Euro 0.809491 0.807686 0.809251 0.807238 Japanese yen 0.005371 0.005383 0.005398 0.005375 U.K. pound 0.942694 0.943601 0.941824 0.937154 U.S. dollar 0.750015 0.750289 0.750697 0.751828 Algerian dinar 0.005514 0.005507 0.005508 Australian dollar 0.507085 0.500868 Botswana pula 0.056026 0.055822 0.055335 Brazilian real 0.154556 0.153666 Brunei dollar 0.559087 0.558292 0.557612 Canadian dollar 0.563497 0.561341 0.56283 Chilean peso 0.00093 0.000953 0.000948 Czech koruna 0.034 0.034002 0.034166 Danish krone 0.108622 0.108386 0.108358 Indian rupee 0.009103 0.009099 0.009104 Israeli New Shekel 0.210797 0.209111 0.205249 Korean won 0.000581 0.000579 0.000578 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44185 2.44274 2.44696 Malaysian ringgit 0.162323 0.162471 0.162804 Mauritian rupee 0.016353 0.016305 0.016425 Mexican peso 0.043559 0.043339 0.043187 New Zealand dollar 0.458934 0.458989 0.454555 Norwegian krone 0.069643 0.069425 0.068654 Omani rial 1.95062 1.95134 1.95534 Peruvian sol 0.205991 0.205559 Philippine peso 0.013394 0.013407 Polish zloty 0.180993 0.182246 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.008967 0.009158 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200004 0.200077 0.200487 Singapore dollar 0.559087 0.558292 0.557612 South African rand 0.040203 0.040243 0.039647 Swedish krona 0.069766 0.069347 0.069112 Swiss franc 0.827648 0.829003 0.832397 0.826775 Thai baht 0.021709 0.021647 0.021551 Trinidadian dollar 0.111275 0.111425 U.A.E. dirham 0.204225 0.204299 0.204718 Uruguayan peso 0.019518 0.019406 0.019326 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

