AVN 48.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.07%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.7%)
FCCL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
HUBC 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
NETSOL 79.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
OGDC 77.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.57%)
PAEL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 60.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.2%)
PRL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
TPLP 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
TRG 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.62%)
UNITY 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,130 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 14,295 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.2%)
KSE100 41,503 Decreased By -35.5 (-0.09%)
KSE30 14,657 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets SHEL (Shell Pakistan Limited) 89.17 Increased By ▲ 7.95%

Shell Petroleum Company intends to sell its stake in Shell Pakistan

  • Shell Pakistan says development will not impact current business operations
BR Web Desk Published 14 Jun, 2023 01:28pm

Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) on Wednesday announced that its parent company, Shell Petroleum Company Limited (SPCo), has notified its intent to sell its shareholding in SPL.

The development was shared by Shell Pakistan in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL), in a meeting of its Board held on June 14, 2023, have been notified by The Shell Petroleum Company Limited (SPCo) of its intent to sell its shareholding in SPL,” read the notice.

The company said that any sale will be subject to a targeted sales process, the execution of binding documentation and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.

SPL is a subsidiary of Shell Petroleum Company Limited, United Kingdom, which is a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, one of the world’s largest energy and petrochemical companies.

SPL markets petroleum products and compressed natural gas, and also blends and markets various kinds of lubricating oils.

SPL, however, said that the development would have no impact on its current business operations, which will continue.

“SPL remains committed to continuing to deliver safe and reliable operations for our customers and partners,” it added.

Last month, Shell Pakistan Limited announced its financial performance for the first quarter of 2023, which was severely impacted by the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

The earnings of the company turned crimson in 1QFY23 versus a similar period last year – from a profit after tax of Rs2 billion, the company posted a loss of Rs4.6 billion.

The loss came on the back of an unprecedented devaluation of the Rupee, rising inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty.

At around 1:30pm, and merely an hour after the notice was put on the PSX website, the share price of Shell Pakistan was hovering around Rs89.17, up by Rs6.22 with a volume of over 4 million.

stocks PSX Shell Pakistan Limited Pakistan’s energy sector Shareholding Shell Petroleum stake

Comments

1000 characters
Yousaf Hyat Jun 14, 2023 01:34pm
Shipment from Russia not welcome by Dutch Shell .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
sajid Jun 14, 2023 02:18pm
very depressing news... instead of new investment, few remaining MNCs are pulling the plug outta pakistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Doc Asad Jun 14, 2023 02:37pm
Good riddance.. never use shell .. their workers are thief and fraud anyway.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Usman Jun 14, 2023 02:53pm
May be exiting due to poor future outlook of Pak economy and default risk. Wonder how sale proceeds will be transferred out of Pakistan in absence of foreign currency.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Shell Petroleum Company intends to sell its stake in Shell Pakistan

Cyclone Biparjoy now 350kms away from Karachi

Moody’s says chances of Pakistan securing IMF bailout dwindling: report

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Paying for Russian oil in Chinese Yuan Pakistan’s own choice: US

China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing ‘new difficulties’: ministry

$7bn Chinese, Saudi deposits: Rs402bn paid as cost of rollovers

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Read more stories