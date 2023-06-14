AVN 48.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.71%)
DGKC 51.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.5%)
EPCL 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.7%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 67.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
NETSOL 80.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.17%)
OGDC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
PAEL 9.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.18%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
TELE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
TPLP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TRG 95.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.9%)
UNITY 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,139 Increased By 5.2 (0.13%)
BR30 14,306 Decreased By -17.5 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,574 Increased By 35.3 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,698 Increased By 27.7 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England v Australia: The Ashes explained

AFP Published 14 Jun, 2023 11:46am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS

LONDON: England and Australia will renew their storied rivalry on Friday in the first Test of the latest Ashes series at Edgbaston.

But what exactly are the Ashes and why does the contest inspire such passion between two otherwise friendly countries on opposite sides of the world?

AFP Sport explains the history behind one of sport’s oldest and most intense contests.

The facts

The “Ashes” is the name given to the series of Test matches played between England and Australia, generally every two years.

Test matches each last a maximum of five days, with the overall winner of the series presented with a replica of the historic Ashes urn.

Australia are the current holders after winning the 2021/22 edition on home soil.

The upcoming series is the first Ashes contest to be staged in England since the 2019 series ended in a 2-2 draw.

England’s last series victory came in 2015.

‘The body will be cremated’

The use of the term “Ashes” dates from England’s first home defeat against Australia at The Oval in London in 1882.

Following Australia’s victory, Sporting Times journalist Reginald Shirley Brooks printed a mock obituary of English cricket, saying: “The body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia”.

A few weeks later, England set off to tour Australia and, after a “social” match near Melbourne on Christmas Eve 1882, English captain Ivo Bligh was given a small terracotta urn as a symbol of the “Ashes” he had sworn to win back.

Standing at little more than 10 centimetres (four inches) tall, the original Ashes urn resides in the Marylebone Cricket Club museum at the famous Lord’s ground in London.

In 1998, Bligh’s 82-year-old daughter-in-law said the urn contains the remains of her mother-in-law’s veil, while others claim it is filled with the ashes of a burnt cricket bail.

Bloody faces and bitter feuds

Few sporting rivalries are fiercer than the Ashes, with battered bodies and bloodied faces all part of more than a century of feuding.

In the 1932/33 “Bodyline” series, England deliberately aimed fast deliveries at Australian batters’ bodies rather than the stumps in the hope they would get out trying to protect themselves.

The aggressive tactic was seen as unsporting, but unrepentant England won the series to the fury of their bruised opponents.

The Ashes has provided some of cricket’s most memorable moments.

Australia’s WTC win draws muted response ahead of Ashes

The 1981 series was named “Botham’s Ashes” after all-rounder Ian Botham’s feats with bat and ball inspired England to victory.

Australia spinner Shane Warne provided one of the most iconic moments in Ashes history when his incredible “ball of the century” bowled Mike Gatting in 1993.

The tone for that series – England’s first Ashes triumph since 1986/87 – was set early in the first Test when Steve Harmison’s bouncer left Australia batsman Ricky Ponting with blood streaming down his face. –

Shane Warne Ricky Ponting England VS Australia Ashes Test

Comments

1000 characters

England v Australia: The Ashes explained

Cyclone Biparjoy now 350kms away from Karachi

Moody’s says chances of Pakistan securing IMF bailout dwindling: report

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Paying for Russian oil in Chinese Yuan Pakistan’s own choice: US

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Amendment to Ordinance sought: MoF for transfer of petroleum levy fixation power to Cabinet

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

July-May remittances plunge 13pc to $24.83bn YoY

Read more stories