AVN 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BAFL 28.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
DGKC 51.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.46%)
EPCL 43.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KAPCO 22.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.84%)
OGDC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 60.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
PRL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.67%)
TELE 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
TRG 96.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 14,343 Increased By 19.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,623 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,704 Increased By 33.3 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices dip after unexpected rise in US crude stocks

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2023 09:22am

Oil prices inched lower on Wednesday after industry data showed an unexpected rise in US crude stocks, signalling weak demand to markets already worried about recession and disappointing Chinese economic data.

Brent crude futures eased 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $74.01 a barrel by 0019 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $69.13 a barrel, down 29 cents, or 0.4%.

Both benchmarks climbed over 3% on Tuesday on hopes of rising fuel demand after China’s central bank lowered a short-term lending rate.

Prices fell by 4% on Monday on concerns about the Chinese economy after disappointing economic data last week.

US crude oil stocks rose by about 1 million barrels in the week ended June 9, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday, contrary to the average estimate for a 510,000 million barrel decline according to analysts polled by Reuters.

Government data on stockpiles is due later in the day.

Market participants were also closely watching a Federal Reserve meeting, which has no pre-determined interest rate hike on the table.

Rate hikes strengthen the dollar, making commodities denominated in the US currency more expensive for holders of other currencies and weighing on prices.

Oil prices fall as investors await Fed rate decision

With still-too-hot inflation riding their heels but abundant uncertainty about both the economic outlook and the lagged effects of 10 rate hikes since March 2022, a breather from increases looks to be in the cards when the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee meeting concludes Wednesday.

Economists expects the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates again in July to 5.00% after a surprise 25 basis point increase last week.

The European Central Bank is also expected to hike interest rates by another quarter percentage point on Thursday to tame stubborn inflation.

But the Bank of Japan, which will announce its plan on Friday, is expected to maintain its ultra-loose policy.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ has granted Russia a slightly higher oil production baseline, meaning Russia can produce more under the latest quotas than previously agreed.

Crude Oil Oil Oil import WTI crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices dip after unexpected rise in US crude stocks

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

July-May remittances plunge 13pc to $24.83bn YoY

Cloudburst likely in Karachi

There must be no complacency: PM

Govt seeks spot LNG cargoes, inks supply deal with Azerbaijan

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Amendment to Ordinance sought: MoF for transfer of petroleum levy fixation power to Cabinet

OICCI’s survey highlights decline in business confidence

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

Read more stories