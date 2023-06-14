Civic agencies on their toes

KARACHI: As the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “Biparjoy” is feared to hit the coastal areas of Karachi Division and cause torrential rains/ storms in the megacity, the civic agencies seem on toes to cope with the possible emergency situation.

The powerful cyclone is most likely to hit the area between Keti Bandar and Indian Gujarat coast on 15 June afternoon.

Considering the severity of issue, government departments including KW&SB, Karachi Police, Local government department, Sindh Solid Waste Management, KDA, DMCs, KMC and private power company K Electric (KE) have enforced emergency to deal with the grim situation.

In this regard, Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that emergency has been imposed in the local government in view of the cyclone. The officers and staff of SSWMB, KDA, DMCs and KMC have been put on emergency duty.

The removal of billboards from the city is in progress. The removal of billboards is also in progress from the areas under the administration of DHA and Cantonment Boards. Instructions have also been given to remove panels on pedestrian bridges and flyovers. However, Sindh Chief Minister visited different areas and reviewed the removal of billboards.

Sindh Building Control Authority and Karachi administration have started the work of shifting people from damaged buildings in the megacity to safe places, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said.

Moreover, the Sindh government has cancelled/ rescheduled all examinations from Wednesday in the wake of VSCS.

In a notification, Karachi’s Assistant Commissioner Abid Qamar Shaikh said: “All examinations, education seminars, summer camps and education-related activities may be cancelled/ rescheduled from 14th June 2023 till the end of the storm to avoid any loss of human lives and inconvenience to the general public.”

However, CEO KW&SB Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed issued instructions about emergency measures in view of cyclone and rains. All chief engineers have been instructed to be in full contact with other relevant departments including the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, whereas orders have been issued to cancel the leaves of all officers and employees of the KW&SB to deal with any emergency situation.

Chief Engineer Sewerage Aftab Alam Chandio has been appointed as focal person for rain emergency. While rain emergency complaint centres will be established in all districts and different towns. He requested the citizens not open the manhole covers to drain the rainwater into the sewerage pipelines, because it will stop the flow of sewage which will cause problems to the citizens.

Separately, Karachi police chief instructed all field commanders to remain in their areas during rains while cancelling the leave of police officers. Police have been instructed to stay in touch with the Commissioner Karachi, SBCA and related institutions and work together in case of emergency.

The traffic police should play their role in ensuring the flow of traffic during and after rains. All SDPOs, SHOs and Traffic SOs posted in the city along with their staff will remain on the roads. Rain Emergency Unit of the Special Security Unit has also been instructed to be prepared for the possible urban flooding situation and to be ready to help the public at all times.

Police vehicles on patrol have also been ordered to be equipped with necessary tools, tubes and equipment/ items used to extricate vehicles stuck in rain. In case of any emergency, the public should immediately contact Police Helper 15 and 1915 for traffic information and guidance.

However, K-Electric has put its staff on high alert. A KE spokesman said that the KE has also set up an emergency cell to deal with emergency situations. The company is in constant communication with PDMA and other concerned government bodies and civic administrations. He said precautionary measures are being taken to avoid possible storm. In this regard, low-lying areas have also been identified to government institutions and city administration. In case of possible flooding, power supply can be disconnected in low-lying areas from a safety point of view.

A plan has also been drawn up for evacuation of water from the potentially affected areas by the city administration and safe transmission of electricity. People should stay away from electrical installations and trees during strong winds and rain.

