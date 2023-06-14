Cyclone: Pakistan Navy on high alert

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy has put all its available resources at high alert with requisite assets to provide assistance to the inhabitants of coastal areas of Sindh in case of any emergency amid Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy. PN troops have evacuated 700 personnel from various Goths of Shah Bandar and 64 fishermen have been rescued from sea.

A cyclone monitoring cell has been activated at Headquarters Commander Karachi for monitoring the developments and coordinating the responses.

PN Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) is relaying information at regular intervals to all stakeholders especially fishermen community not to venture out to open sea in rough weather.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023