PACP holds workshop on ‘Role of Religious Leaders in Prevention of HIV’

LAHORE: Punjab AIDS Control Programme (PACP), Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department in collaboration with UNAIDS, UNDP and UNICEF conducted provincial workshop on prevention of HIV and role of religious clerics.

A large number of religious scholars from all over the Punjab attended the workshop. DG Health Services Punjab Dr Muhammad Ilyas Gondal was chief guest of workshop.

While addressing the participants, DGHS said that the aim of the workshop is to enhance the role of religious scholars in the prevention of HIV-AIDS. He further said the government is giving priority to the consultation and support of religious scholars to eliminate all diseases from society, especially HIV.

Project Director PACP Dr Muhammad Farooq said that the voice raised from the pulpit and Mihrab will be more effective to prevent these diseases among the people. Speakers from UNAIDS, UNDP, and UNICEF briefed on various aspects of the disease, especially the false rumors about the disease spread in the society and highlighted the positive role of scholars to overcome.

Moreover, DGHS said that Punjab has conducted over 130 awareness sessions for prevention of Cholera in the provincial capital in the last one week and this will go a long way in educating community on hand hygiene, wash awareness and prevention of water borne disease.

The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) designed and conducted an intensive awareness campaign for prevention of Cholera and water borne diseases in the provincial capital from June 7 to 13.

WHO Representative for Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala visited provincial capital to inaugurate the campaign in UC 137, Nishter Town Lahore. The WHO provided 2000 Cholera Hygiene kits for families of the marginalized and underserved communities of the city. The kits included water storage tools, Aqua Tabs, soaps, ORS packs and other material.

The WHO is supporting sessions on Acute Watery Diarrhea/Cholera prevention with refreshments. For awareness, over 200,000 flyers were distributed and banners and display material was provided. Monitoring was provided by provincial and district health managers and partners.

Director EPI Punjab Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said that cleanliness and hand hygiene can prevent many diseases. He thanked the WHO for supporting the awareness campaign and said that much less emphasis is laid on awareness which indeed is very important.

