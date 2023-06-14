Cyclone challenge: Naqvi contacts CM Sindh

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, made a phone call to Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday, assuring complete cooperation from the Punjab government to tackle the tropical cyclone Biparjoy.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that rescue services, including Rescue 1122 and PDMA, along with other line departments, are fully prepared to assist our brothers and sisters in Sindh, and the government is also ready to support the Sindh government in terms of population’s relocation from coastal areas. “We consider it a national duty to provide every possible assistance to the people of Sindh as our own,” he said.

