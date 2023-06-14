AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
BAFL 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.77%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
DGKC 51.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 67.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
KAPCO 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.15%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 80.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
PAEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
PPL 60.18 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.58%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
TRG 96.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.44%)
UNITY 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,134 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.59%)
BR30 14,324 Decreased By -36.6 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,539 Decreased By -244.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 14,670 Decreased By -76.8 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Elahi sent to judicial lockup once again

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2023 06:21am

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Tuesday sent former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi on judicial remand in a case of illegal appointments made in Punjab Assembly.

The magistrate passed these orders after the Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended a session’s court’s order that allowed the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to obtain the physical remand of Elahi.

The magistrate also directed the ACE to produce Elahi before the court on June 27.

Elahi told the magistrate that his medical tests had not been conducted properly and he had not been given proper treatment in the jail.

The magistrate ordered the superintendent of the district jail to conduct all medical tests of the suspect, provide him proper treatment and submit a report within three days.

The other day, an additional district and sessions’ judge set aside a decision of the judicial magistrate about denial of physical remand of Elahi to the ACE and his acquittal in the case. The judge had directed the establishment to produce Elahi before the magistrate to seek physical remand for investigation.

As ordered by the sessions’ judge, the ACE produced Elahi before the magistrate and sought 14-day physical remand for completion of the investigation.

However Elahi’s counsel told the magistrate that the LHC suspended the other day’s order of the sessions’ court. He also presented a copy of the order. The magistrate after examining the court orders sent Elahi to jail on judicial remand again.

In a brief conversation with the media persons, PTI president Elahi said he had been kept in a small cell of the jail with no basic facilities.

He said inadequate medical facilities had been provided to him when he was taken to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) with a cardiac complaint. Elahi also said his members were also denied to see him in the jail.

Asked whether he was also going to hold a press conference to quit the PTI, the former chief minister said, “How can I hold a press conference when I have not been allowed to see anyone.”

Meanwhile the LHC heard an appeal of the ACE challenging an order of a Gujranwala judicial magistrate denying physical remand of Elahi in another corruption case. The court issued notice to Elahi and sought his reply by June 22.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab assembly PTI Parvez Elahi Punjab Institute of Cardiology

Comments

1000 characters

Elahi sent to judicial lockup once again

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

July-May remittances plunge 13pc to $24.83bn YoY

Cloudburst likely in Karachi

There must be no complacency: PM

Govt seeks spot LNG cargoes, inks supply deal with Azerbaijan

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Amendment to Ordinance sought: MoF for transfer of petroleum levy fixation power to Cabinet

OICCI’s survey highlights decline in business confidence

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

Read more stories