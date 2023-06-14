AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2023 06:21am

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Descon Oxychem Limited               14-Jun-23      14:00
Beco Steel Limited                   14-Jun-23      11:00
Imperial Limited                     14-Jun-23      11:00
AGP Limited                          14-Jun-23      14:00
Kohat Cement
Company Limited                      14-Jun-23      11:00
MetaTech Trading L imited            14-Jun-23      10:30
Shell Pakistan Limited               14-Jun-23      10:30
TPL Properties Limited               14-Jun-23      14:00
NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF             15-Jun-23      11:30
Punjab Oil Mills Limited             15-Jun-23      10:00
Ecopack Limited                      15-Jun-23      10:00
NetSol Technologies Limited          15-Jun-23      12:00
Silkbank Limited                     15-Jun-23      10:00
Shield Corporation Limited           15-Jun-23      11:00
Apollo Textile Mills Limited         15-Jun-23      14:00
First UDL Modaraba                   15-Jun-23      13:00
Macter International Limited         16-Jun-23      16:00
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited            16-Jun-23      15:00
Pakistan National
Shipping Corporation                 19-Jun-23      12:00
Pakistan Oilfields Limited           19-Jun-23      14:30
Lucky Core Industries Limited        19-Jun-23      11:00
Attock Petroleum Limited             19-Jun-23      11:30
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited       19-Jun-23      15:30
Attock Refinery Limited              19-Jun-23      12:30
National Refinery Limited            19-Jun-23      10:30
International Steels Limited         20-Jun-23      14:00
Olympia Mills Limited                30-Jun-23      11:00
=========================================================

