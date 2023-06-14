Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Descon Oxychem Limited 14-Jun-23 14:00
Beco Steel Limited 14-Jun-23 11:00
Imperial Limited 14-Jun-23 11:00
AGP Limited 14-Jun-23 14:00
Kohat Cement
Company Limited 14-Jun-23 11:00
MetaTech Trading L imited 14-Jun-23 10:30
Shell Pakistan Limited 14-Jun-23 10:30
TPL Properties Limited 14-Jun-23 14:00
NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF 15-Jun-23 11:30
Punjab Oil Mills Limited 15-Jun-23 10:00
Ecopack Limited 15-Jun-23 10:00
NetSol Technologies Limited 15-Jun-23 12:00
Silkbank Limited 15-Jun-23 10:00
Shield Corporation Limited 15-Jun-23 11:00
Apollo Textile Mills Limited 15-Jun-23 14:00
First UDL Modaraba 15-Jun-23 13:00
Macter International Limited 16-Jun-23 16:00
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 16-Jun-23 15:00
Pakistan National
Shipping Corporation 19-Jun-23 12:00
Pakistan Oilfields Limited 19-Jun-23 14:30
Lucky Core Industries Limited 19-Jun-23 11:00
Attock Petroleum Limited 19-Jun-23 11:30
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited 19-Jun-23 15:30
Attock Refinery Limited 19-Jun-23 12:30
National Refinery Limited 19-Jun-23 10:30
International Steels Limited 20-Jun-23 14:00
Olympia Mills Limited 30-Jun-23 11:00
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments