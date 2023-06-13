AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
BAFL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
DGKC 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
EPCL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 67.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.9%)
KAPCO 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 79.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
OGDC 77.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.46%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.78%)
PPL 59.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
TRG 95.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.28%)
UNITY 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,141 Decreased By -17.4 (-0.42%)
BR30 14,303 Decreased By -57.1 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,622 Decreased By -161 (-0.39%)
KSE30 14,715 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.22%)
Tech stocks lead European shares higher ahead of Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2023 12:49pm

European shares opened higher on Tuesday led by the gains in technology stocks, amid growing optimism that the US Federal Reserve would skip raising interest rates in its policy meeting.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% as of 0715 GMT, with the rate-sensitive tech sector index up 1.5%.

Investors were hopeful of US inflation data releasing later in the day would likely show an easing in prices in May, further adding to bets that the Fed would skip hiking rates in its policy decision on Wednesday.

German stocks lead gains in Europe

Embracer jumped 5.2% to the top of the STOXX 600, after the Swedish games group announced a restructuring programme to slash costs and investments, including in the development of new products.

Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon’s shares gained 4.3%, after it announced a collaboration with the world’s most valuable chip firm Nvidia Corp.

European shares

