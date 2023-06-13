AVN 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.4%)
BAFL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
DGKC 51.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
EPCL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FCCL 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
HUBC 67.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KAPCO 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
KEL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
MLCF 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
NETSOL 79.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.86%)
OGDC 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
PAEL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.78%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
TRG 95.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.15%)
UNITY 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,141 Decreased By -17.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 14,302 Decreased By -57.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,614 Decreased By -168.9 (-0.4%)
KSE30 14,712 Decreased By -35.5 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold holds steady as US inflation data, Fed verdict loom

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2023 11:06am

Gold was steady on Tuesday, although prices moved in a tight range as traders awaited US inflation data due later in the day and the Federal Reserve’s policy decision amid expectations of a pause in the central bank’s rate hike trajectory.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,956.30 per ounce by 0215 GMT.

US gold futures held steady at $1,970.80.

“The market is waiting for the US CPI and FOMC meeting to provide a clearer direction on gold price. (However) there is a lack of catalyst for gold to outperform other asset classes regardless of US Fed policy decision making,” said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory firm AirGuide.

The consumer price index for May is expected to show a slowing rise in inflation on a year-over-year basis to 4.1% from the April reading of 4.9%, according to economists polled by Reuters, with a monthly increase of 0.2%, down from a 0.4% rise the prior month.

While gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher rates to tame price pressures generally weigh on the non-yielding asset’s appeal.

Traders are pricing in a roughly 80% chance of the Fed keeping rates on hold, and a 20% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Gold prices fall

“Gold should keep trending sideways towards the 100-day moving average of $1,941/oz, if this breaks the next support level is the 200-day moving average of $1,841/oz,” AirGuide’s Langford added.

The European Central Bank will deliver its rate decision on Thursday and is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points.

But the Bank of Japan, which will announce its verdict on Friday, is expected to maintain its ultra-loose policy.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.2% to $24.0849 per ounce, platinum steadied at $990.23, and palladium gained 0.8% to $1,360.18.

Bank of Japan Gold US Federal Reserve Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold holds steady as US inflation data, Fed verdict loom

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan’s northern areas

Russian oil: experts say ‘trial run’ vital to identify viability for Pakistan

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant till June 16

Chinese official apprised of IMF ambivalence

MoS for reforms in pension bill

China cuts short-term interest rate to kickstart economy

Senate panel rejects 3 major ST measures

Sinosure reduces coverage for Pakistan’s projects to 70pc from 95pc

Electricity rates standardisation: Subsidy will be allocated: Dastgir

Read more stories