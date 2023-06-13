FPCCI says business community against any form of violence

KARACHI: Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, has unequivocally and vociferously stated that the entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan rejects any form of violence, lawlessness and political uncertainty as capital formation; wealth creation and economic activities are the first-line of causalities of any such untoward event.

He reiterated that business community is the most apolitical, peaceful and law-abiding segment of the society; and, the events of May 9th have hurt their feelings like all other patriotic Pakistanis and state institutions. FPCCI Chief made it clear that the business community have always stood with the state and its institutions and will continue to do so with a renewed vigour and resolve. All we want is political stability; maintenance of law & order and consistency in economic policies.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh stressed that politics is not our cup of tea and it better be left to politicians; however, FPCCI is actively pursuing the charter of economy for the next 15 years to ensure consistency, reliability and effective implementation of the macroeconomic policies.

President FPCCI has also pinned his hopes in the political leaders of the country to prevent Pakistan and its economy from becoming a victim of the political turmoil. I think this is enough; now, we should focus on nation-building and economic recovery.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has apprised the media that major political leaders of the country have already agreed to the need and indispensability to have a charter of economy; including, Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif and former President, Asif Ali Zardari.

Additionally, he added, all self-respecting nations honour their soldiers, their martyrs, their ghazis and their state institutions – and, we, as a nation, need to have a course correction to ensure that harmony prevails at all costs and no May 9th happens, ever after.

