Flood-hit farmers: NBP offers interest-free ‘Prime Minister Kissan Package’

Press Release Published 13 Jun, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) is proud to introduce an interest-free Prime Minister Kisaan Package in response to the recent floods that have severely impacted farmers. This initiative aims to provide crucial financial support to farmers who have suffered losses due to the floods and are in need of assistance.

For farmers without their own agricultural land, NBP is offering loans of up to 2 lakh specifically for the purchase of seeds and fertilizers.

The loan tenure is set at 6 months, ensuring a convenient repayment period for the borrowers. Farmers with their own agricultural land are eligible for loans of up to 5 lakh, which can be utilized to meet their livestock and other agricultural needs.

The loan tenure ranges from 6 months to 3 years, allowing flexibility in repayment options based on individual circumstances.

Furthermore, technical assistance will be provided by dedicated NBP agri officers to guide farmers throughout the application process and offer expert advice.

For more information about the interest-free agricultural assistance program, interested individuals are encouraged to contact NBP at UAN 111-627-627 or visit their nearest NBP branch.

