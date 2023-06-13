AVN 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.48%)
BAFL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
DGKC 52.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.01%)
EPCL 43.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 68.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.64%)
MLCF 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
OGDC 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.03%)
PAEL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
PIBTL 4.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.51%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.66%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.35%)
TRG 96.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.24%)
UNITY 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 14,360 Decreased By -229 (-1.57%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -121.3 (-0.29%)
KSE30 14,747 Decreased By -56.7 (-0.38%)
Markets

German stocks lead gains in Europe

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2023 06:00am

PARIS: Germany’s DAX index led gains among its European peers on Monday, boosted by Adidas shares after an analyst upgrade, while investor focus was largely on major central bank policy meetings scheduled through the week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.2% higher, with the DAX up 0.9%.

German sportswear maker Adidas jumped 5.5% to the top of DAX after Bernstein raised its rating on the stock to “outperform” from “market perform”, as it expects factors such as the return of Chinese influencers and Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami is “likely to drive US market share” for Adidas.

Luxury majors LVMH and Hermes climbed 1.8% and 3%, respectively, further supporting the STOXX 600.

Meetings of the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are lined up for the week.

The Fed is seen holding rates steady at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, while the ECB is expected to hike interest rates by another quarter percentage point on Thursday to tame stubborn inflation.

“The ECB has picked up momentum in the last three months or so, but up until then it was sticking to more conservative hikes,” said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com, noting the ECB was cautious at the beginning of the year amid a recession risk in Europe triggered by the energy crisis.

The STOXX 600 started the year on a stronger footing compared to the S&P 500 index but lost steam during the second quarter due to a rise in preference for growth-oriented stocks as opposed to value stocks.

Meanwhile, UBS climbed 0.8% on completion of its emergency takeover of embattled local rival Credit Suisse .

“UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti is already a seasoned professional when it comes to restructuring UBS, he’s done it on multiple occasions over the past 13 years and this is likely to be his most challenging task to date given the politics that are involved,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, in a note.

Shares in Italian broadcaster MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV rose as much as 5.9% after founder and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi died at age 86.

Novartis added 0.7% after it said it agreed to acquire Seattle-based biotech firm Chinook Therapeutics for up to $3.5 billion.

Shares in SES tumbled 14.6% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after the satellite company announced its chief executive Steve Collar would step down. Ocado gained 3.6% after BNP Paribas Exane upgraded stock.

DAX DAX index German stocks

