This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed ‘Partial Law’ carried by the newspaper last week. The writer, Javed Jabbar, deserves a lot of praise for pointing out that “Pakistan in 2023 is experiencing an unsavoury blend of both forms —- which can be termed ‘Partial Law’.”

That the country has a history of political instability is a fact. But the current situation, in my view, is unprecedentedly dangerous, to say the least.

A wave of uncertainty and danger stalks the country particularly after the May 9 mayhem following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan. It may be safely deduced that the situation is more complex than you realize. We all need some stability in our lives.

Unfortunately, however, there appears to be no signs of improvement in a situation that has been bad for a long time. One may perhaps dare to imagine a light at the end of the tunnel, but the journey there will not be smooth.

Haleem Siddiqui (Karachi)

