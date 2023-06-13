Quetta Customs seizes smuggled cigarettes worth Rs102.05m

KARACHI: In a major operation targeting the rampant smuggling of cigarettes, the Customs Enforcement Quetta carried out a series of raids under the instructions of Member Customs (Operations) Mukarram Jah Ansari.

Led by Chief Collector Balochistan Muhammad Saleem and Collector Enforcement Quetta Irfan ur Rehman, the enforcement team has made significant strides in curbing this illicit trade.

On the night of June 11, 2023, the Customs Enforcement Quetta’s Mobile Squad successfully intercepted a truck loaded with a staggering 17,640 sticks of cigarettes of various brands.

The interception took place on Airport Road in Quetta after the team’s meticulous surveillance efforts. The market value of the seized cigarettes is estimated to be a staggering Rs102.05 million. Among the confiscated brands were popular names such as Benson & Hedges, PINE, Milano, Esse, Speed, Navy, and Mond among others.

This breakthrough comes on the heels of a recent operation where the Customs Enforcement Quetta foiled an attempt to smuggle cigarettes in buses. Concealed in cavities within the passenger buses, a total of 3,850 sticks of cigarettes, valued at approximately Rs9.6 million were seized. The operation took place on Sariab Road in Quetta, highlighting the smugglers audacious methods.

Authorities are currently engaged in further investigations to ensure that those responsible for these illicit activities face justice.

In response to these developments, Chief Collector Balochistan Muhammad Saleem expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing operations, commending the efforts of the enforcement teams. He emphasized that the Customs Enforcement Quetta will continue to intensify its efforts to identify and dismantle smuggling networks involved in the illegal trade of cigarettes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023