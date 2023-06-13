AVN 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.48%)
BAFL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
DGKC 52.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.01%)
EPCL 43.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 68.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.64%)
MLCF 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
OGDC 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.03%)
PAEL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
PIBTL 4.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.51%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.66%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.35%)
TRG 96.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.24%)
UNITY 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 14,360 Decreased By -229 (-1.57%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -121.3 (-0.29%)
KSE30 14,747 Decreased By -56.7 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Quetta Customs seizes smuggled cigarettes worth Rs102.05m

Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: In a major operation targeting the rampant smuggling of cigarettes, the Customs Enforcement Quetta carried out a series of raids under the instructions of Member Customs (Operations) Mukarram Jah Ansari.

Led by Chief Collector Balochistan Muhammad Saleem and Collector Enforcement Quetta Irfan ur Rehman, the enforcement team has made significant strides in curbing this illicit trade.

On the night of June 11, 2023, the Customs Enforcement Quetta’s Mobile Squad successfully intercepted a truck loaded with a staggering 17,640 sticks of cigarettes of various brands.

The interception took place on Airport Road in Quetta after the team’s meticulous surveillance efforts. The market value of the seized cigarettes is estimated to be a staggering Rs102.05 million. Among the confiscated brands were popular names such as Benson & Hedges, PINE, Milano, Esse, Speed, Navy, and Mond among others.

This breakthrough comes on the heels of a recent operation where the Customs Enforcement Quetta foiled an attempt to smuggle cigarettes in buses. Concealed in cavities within the passenger buses, a total of 3,850 sticks of cigarettes, valued at approximately Rs9.6 million were seized. The operation took place on Sariab Road in Quetta, highlighting the smugglers audacious methods.

Authorities are currently engaged in further investigations to ensure that those responsible for these illicit activities face justice.

In response to these developments, Chief Collector Balochistan Muhammad Saleem expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing operations, commending the efforts of the enforcement teams. He emphasized that the Customs Enforcement Quetta will continue to intensify its efforts to identify and dismantle smuggling networks involved in the illegal trade of cigarettes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

cigarettes smuggled cigarettes Muhammad Saleem Quetta Customs Irfan ur Rehman illegal trade of cigarettes

Comments

1000 characters

Quetta Customs seizes smuggled cigarettes worth Rs102.05m

MoS for reforms in pension bill

SBP leaves policy rate unchanged

Economy: experts underscore the need for structural reforms

CM Sindh for expediting contingency measures

Senate panel rejects 3 major ST measures

Sinosure reduces coverage for Pakistan’s projects to 70pc from 95pc

Electricity rates standardisation: Subsidy will be allocated: Dastgir

Economic, other areas: Pakistan & Iran to discuss framework of cooperation with China

‘Controversial’ verdict on Punjab election pleas: SC judgement clears the air and settles the facts of the case

Star hydro-power project case: AG office recommends name of co-counsel

Read more stories