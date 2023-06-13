Minister for modernising education system

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has underscored the need for modernizing the education system to cater the demands of time.

The government will lay foundation of National Center for Quantum Computing in he country this year, said the federal Minister while addressing at graduation ceremony in National Incubation Centre here on Monday.

He said promotion of technology sector is inevitable for overall development of the country.

The Minister said youth are our valuable asset and empowering them is need of the hour.

He further said that government is taking several steps to facilitate and promote startups and funds have been created for them.

