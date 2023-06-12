AVN 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.48%)
BAFL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
DGKC 52.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.01%)
EPCL 43.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 68.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.64%)
MLCF 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
OGDC 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.03%)
PAEL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
PIBTL 4.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.51%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.66%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.35%)
TRG 96.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.24%)
UNITY 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 14,360 Decreased By -229 (-1.57%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -121.3 (-0.29%)
KSE30 14,747 Decreased By -56.7 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SBP chief says Pakistan not considering bilateral debt restructuring: Reuters

  • Development comes after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's statement on possibility of restructuring bilateral debt
Reuters Published June 12, 2023 Updated June 12, 2023 07:17pm

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor Jameel Ahmad said the country is not considering a bilateral debt restructuring, sources that attended an analyst briefing following the monetary policy decision told Reuters.

“As of now there is no plan to enter into any debt restructuring,” the sources cited central bank governor Jameel Ahmad as saying.

“Absolutely no doubt about it. We are not considering any such plan, so there is no question of what will be the haircut,” he added.

In his post-budget press conference, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had said that the government is working on the possibility of restructuring its bilateral debt.

“There is no plan to go to multilateral development institutions, requesting them to reschedule our debt,” he said.

“However, we could negotiate bilateral loans and will talk to our bilateral partners after the budget process is over,” he said.

Dar also ruled out the need to reschedule domestic debt.

“Being a sovereign country, if you cannot meet your own currency requirement of the debt repayment, it is a serious situation.

“Rescheduling domestic debt at present is foolishness, especially at these interest rates. Once the policy rates decline to a reasonable level, then the short-term loans can be converted to the long term,” he said at the press conference on Saturday.

Pakistan State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) SBP State Bank of Pakistan SBP Governor SBP monetary policy debt restructuring Jameel ahmad debt servicing Pakistan and IMF

Comments

1000 characters
Aslam Khan Jun 12, 2023 07:18pm
let's keep politics aside and fix the debt issue. we have no choice but to restructure our loans. If the Oil pipeline stops, it will take 3 weeks to restore it, this will call a major crisis. Get rid of PDM, they have no credibility with in pakistan or outside
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

SBP chief says Pakistan not considering bilateral debt restructuring: Reuters

SBP keeps key interest rate unchanged at 21%

Pakistan’s Russian crude shipment paid for in Chinese currency: Musadik Malik

Back-to-back falls: rupee settles at 287.63 against US dollar

Dar updates Chinese envoy on talks with IMF, budget

KSE-100 sees range-bound post-budget session, index down 0.29%

Aleem Khan appointed president of Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

Proposed merger negotiations between FINCA, Apna Microfinance end

Budget places emphasis on ‘growth-inducing’ sectors: PM Shehbaz

Oil prices fall, US Fed rate decision in focus

Read more stories