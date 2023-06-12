US oil may fall into $67.03-$68.12 range

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a support at $68.93 per barrel, and fall into $67.03-$68.12 range. The bounce from the June 8 low of $69.03 has been almost reversed.

The reversal confirms a continuation of the downtrend from $75.06.

A short trendline points at a target of $68.12. A drop to such a low will leave bulls little chance to push the price above $71.99.

Resistance is at $70.10, a break above could lead to a gain into $71.05-$71.99 range. On the daily chart, oil fell below a support at $70.02.

US oil may retest resistance at $73.16

The contract has a better chance of falling further below a rising wedge, which looks like a bearish continuation pattern.

A close below the June 8 low of $69.03 on Monday could be the very early confirmation of the bearish wedge.