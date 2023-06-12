AVN 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.57%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.34%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.52%)
HUBC 68.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
KAPCO 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.71%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 81.86 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.63%)
OGDC 78.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.23%)
PAEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.38%)
PRL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
SNGP 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
TELE 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.24%)
TRG 98.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.21%)
UNITY 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,178 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.28%)
BR30 14,494 Decreased By -94.9 (-0.65%)
KSE100 41,881 Decreased By -23.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,774 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may fall into $67.03-$68.12 range

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2023 10:19am

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a support at $68.93 per barrel, and fall into $67.03-$68.12 range. The bounce from the June 8 low of $69.03 has been almost reversed.

The reversal confirms a continuation of the downtrend from $75.06.

A short trendline points at a target of $68.12. A drop to such a low will leave bulls little chance to push the price above $71.99.

Resistance is at $70.10, a break above could lead to a gain into $71.05-$71.99 range. On the daily chart, oil fell below a support at $70.02.

US oil may retest resistance at $73.16

The contract has a better chance of falling further below a rising wedge, which looks like a bearish continuation pattern.

A close below the June 8 low of $69.03 on Monday could be the very early confirmation of the bearish wedge.

US oil Russian oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may fall into $67.03-$68.12 range

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Intra-day update: Pakistan stocks see volatile start in post-budget session

PSDP spending: CM demands Centre put Sindh on a par with other provinces

First-ever crude-laden Russian ship arrives

Tax expenditures constitute 36.43pc of FBR tax collection?

KE may buy power from Turtonas-Uzghor projects

CPEC hydropower project achieves hoisting of last rotor in Mansehra

Sugar import: Cut in tax rates amongst reasons behind huge income tax exemptions cost

Turkiye lira weakens to fresh record low against dollar

Oil edges lower ahead of Fed meeting

Read more stories