Jun 12, 2023
Pakistan

Mirwaiz again barred from offering Friday prayer in IIOJK

APP Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

MIRPUR (AJK): The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar on Sunday said that Mirwaiz of Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, who was being kept under house arrest since 5 August 2019, has not been able to perform the important religious duty of Friday prayers for the 198th consecutive week following strict restrictions by the Indian occupational forces in the IIOJK.

According to a statement, the Anjuman Auqaf protested against his detention and barring him from preaching from the pulpit of the historic Jama Masjid for 198 consecutive Friday prayers.

“Even today, a large number of people who had come from the city, villages and towns to offer Friday prayer at the Jama Masjid had to return deeply disappointed because of the absence of Mirwaiz,” it said.

Kashmir AJK IIOJK Mirwaiz Farooq Friday prayer

