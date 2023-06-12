Coastal cities, towns of Sindh: ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ expected

KARACHI: The cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” has grown into extreme levels over the Arabian Sea, which is likely to unleash wild winds and widespread rains in Sindh-Gujrat border region from June 13 till June 17, the Met Office said on Sunday.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm is barrelling over east-central Arabian Sea some 760 kilometres south of Karachi and 740 kilometres south of Thatta, it said.

The storm is swirling at a maximum sustained surface speed of 150-160 kilometres an hour while it is gusting at 180 kilometres around its core, which also creates turbulence in the sea with about 40 feet of waves, it said.

In line with the existing upper-level steering winds, it said that the storm is likely to move further northward until the morning of June 14.

Then it is expected to re-curve north-eastward and cross between Keti Bandar, Sindh and Indian Gujrat coasts on the morning of Jun 15, de-escalating into a very severe cyclonic storm, it said.

“Storm surge of 3 to 3.5 meters or 8 to 12 feet is expected at the land falling point of Keti Bandar and around,” the Met said.

The storm, which is looming threatening over Sindh-Gujrat borders, may unleash widespread rain-thunderstorm and stormy winds likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar and Umerkot districts from June 13 till June 17.

The hostile weather is also expected to trigger some very heavy to extremely heavy falls and squally winds between 80 kilometres and 100 kilometres an hour in these parts of Sindh over the forecast period.

Similarly, it forecast dust-thunderstorm-rain with a few heavy falls and stormy winds up to 80 kilometres an hour for Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Mirpurkhas districts from June 13 till June 16.

The Met warned that the stormy winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures. “All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period,” it said.

It advised the fishermen to halt their open seas voyages until the storm dissipates on June 17. “Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough to high accompanied with high tides along coast,” it said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023