AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

‘The AgriTech way’

Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor ‘The AgriTech way’ carried by the newspaper yesterday. In my view, authorities must realise that agri reforms, unlike other sectors, have relatively short gestation periods and the time lag between policy implementation and results is not very long.

This is, then, the best way to show on-ground improvement, upgrade the sector and lives and livelihoods of the many people and families associated with it, and also score precious political points in the process. That is why the hesitation at the top is very hard to understand, especially when everybody knows the best solution to a lingering problem.

There are reports that farmers themselves are also reluctant to abandon age-old practices in favour of modern technology. But that only underscores the need for an overarching narrative that must come from the state, yet nobody’s bothered so far.

In a country with one of the highest populations, and lowest literacy, rates in the world, the state must always step up to the plate and guide people forward. Arranging seminars, gathering experts, and hammering out solutions is all very fine. But it amounts to naught if the most important piece of the puzzle – effective implementation – is deliberately left out. It seems the government, especially the agriculture ministry, is criminally lacking in this regard.

Already we have been degraded from an agri exporter to an importer. And since the health of national reserves is not getting any better with time, and exports are just not picking up, the future could be even worse than the present if the trend of agri decline keeps up; which is very likely. In my view, AgriTech, as it is now called, is the only way forward. The longer the government delays it, the more it will be responsible for all that is wrong with the entire agri sector.

Salmaan Khan (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

AgriTech agri reforms

Comments

1000 characters

‘The AgriTech way’

PSDP spending: CM demands Centre put Sindh on a par with other provinces

First-ever crude-laden Russian ship arrives

Tax expenditures constitute 36.43pc of FBR tax collection?

KE may buy power from Turtonas-Uzghor projects

CPEC hydropower project achieves hoisting of last rotor in Mansehra

Sugar import: Cut in tax rates amongst reasons behind huge income tax exemptions cost

Sindh CM issues cyclone alert for coastal cities, towns

Danish minister may arrive next week

‘World Bank needs new playbook to boost private investment in emerging markets’

Divided Fed expected to rally around a US interest rate pause

Read more stories