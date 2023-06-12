Russia to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus in July, says Putin

MOSCOW: Russia will start deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus after special storage facilities are ready on July 7-8, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, Moscow’s first move of such bombs outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union.

More than 15 months into the biggest land war in Europe since World War Two, Putin says the United States and its Western allies are pumping arms into Ukraine as part of an expanding proxy war aimed at bringing Russia to its knees.

Putin in March announced he wanted to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, an apparent warning to the US-led NATO military alliance over it support for Ukraine.