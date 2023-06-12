AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
London stocks fall on homebuilders drag, Croda sell-off

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

LONDON: British equities slipped on Friday after chemicals firm Croda hauled the sector to its worst day in over three years, while housing-related stocks continued their downward spiral as stresses in the sector continued to build.

The FTSE 100 benchmark index lost 0.5%, while the FTSE 250 midcap index slipped 0.1%. Both indexes logged weekly declines of 0.6% and 0.3% respectively.

The FTSE 100 fell for the third straight week as jitters around global interest rates remaining higher for longer dented risk appetite following surprise hikes by two major central banks earlier this week.

The chemicals sector lost 7.7%, dragged down by a 12.5% fall in component Croda International after the speciality chemicals group’s profit warning.

“When a company has a track record of delivering the goods, then a premium rating is awarded by the market,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“Which means when something goes wrong, the share price reaction can be particularly negative.” The real estate and the home construction sectors declined 0.4% and 1%, respectively, as mortgage rates in Britain rose again with economists warning that rising borrowing costs would put the housing market under renewed strain.

Credit ratings agency Moody’s said British house prices are likely to fall 10% over the next two years and a more severe downturn in the housing market could trigger a lengthy recession.

A strengthening pound added to losses on the exporter-heavy FTSE 100.

Among individual movers, Network International advanced 5.6% after Brookfield Asset Management said it had reached an agreement with the payments provider for a cash offer of 2.2 billion pounds ($2.76 billion).

Amigo Holdings soared 123.1% on granting shareholder Michael Fleming an agreement to look for financing options for the troubled company.

