AVN 49.53 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.96%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
DGKC 52.24 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.5%)
EPCL 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HUBC 68.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
KEL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.9%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.08%)
OGDC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.79%)
PAEL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 61.76 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.1%)
PRL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
SNGP 42.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
TPLP 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.96%)
TRG 96.90 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.8%)
UNITY 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 11.3 (0.27%)
BR30 14,519 Increased By 112.3 (0.78%)
KSE100 41,735 Increased By 48.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 14,747 Increased By 5.1 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France’s Macron to visit knife attack victims: presidency

AFP Published 09 Jun, 2023 12:19pm
Follow us

ANNECY: French President Emmanuel Macron will on Friday visit the victims of a knife attack in the French Alps, the presidency said.

“Following yesterday’s attack, the president of the republic and his spouse will today visit the victims and their families as well as everyone in Annecy who has contributed in helping and supporting them,” it said.

In an attack that shocked the country on Thursday, a man armed with a knife stabbed four preschool children and two adults at a playground and public park in the normally tranquil lakeside town of Annecy.

The child victims were aged between 22 and 36 months.

The motive for the rampage remained unclear, with a local prosecutor saying “there’s no obvious terrorist motive”.

The alleged attacker was a Syrian refugee, identified as Abdalmasih H, who officials said was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said he was “not known by any intelligence service” and did not have “any history of psychiatric problems”.

Four children wounded in knife attack in French Alps

Recently divorced from a Swedish national and in his early 30s, the suspect had previously lived for 10 years in Sweden where he was granted refugee status in April, security sources and his ex-wife told AFP.

He had also sought asylum in Switzerland, Italy and France. The French application was rejected last Sunday as he already enjoyed refugee status in Sweden, officials said.

President Emmanuel Macron Syrian refugees knife attack French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne

Comments

1000 characters

France’s Macron to visit knife attack victims: presidency

Tax exemptions cost exchequer over Rs2.23trn

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

IMF blamed for cutbacks in social services

Stalled bailout: IMF says govt has to satisfy it on 3 counts, starting with budget

Dar defends 0.29pc growth rate

Global slowdown, import curbs: Jul-Mar exports, imports post negative growth

Policy rate hike couldn’t arrest inflation rise

Chinese investors flock to Riyadh conference seeking new markets, capital

Britain sets price floor on oil and gas windfall tax

Banks disburse Rs1.222trn agri credit

Read more stories