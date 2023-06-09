AVN 49.53 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.96%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
DGKC 52.24 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.5%)
EPCL 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HUBC 68.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
KEL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.9%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.08%)
OGDC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.79%)
PAEL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 61.76 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.1%)
PRL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
SNGP 42.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
TPLP 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.96%)
TRG 96.90 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.8%)
UNITY 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 11.3 (0.27%)
BR30 14,519 Increased By 112.3 (0.78%)
KSE100 41,735 Increased By 48.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 14,747 Increased By 5.1 (0.03%)
Palm jumps over 3% on stronger rival oil prices

Reuters Published June 9, 2023
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures advanced more than 3% on Friday, tracking an overnight rally in prices of rival edible oils, although the contract was on course for a second weekly decline.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 118 ringgit, or 3.62%, to 3,382 ringgit ($733.62) a metric ton by the midday break.

For the week, the contract has slipped 0.03% so far in anticipation of rising production and inventories.

Investors are awaiting Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due on Monday to assess the extent of a climb in May production.

Malaysia’s palm oil production in May is seen rocketing 21% to 1.45 million metric ton, the highest level since last December, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

Indonesia sees the European Union as conducting “regulatory imperialism” with its new deforestation law, but both sides would still engage in talks on a free trade deal, an Indonesian minister said on Thursday.

In related oils, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 2.6% while its palm oil contract rose 3.4%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade eased after surging 4% overnight.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The market will be keeping watch on the US Agriculture Department’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report due later on Friday, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

US soybean end-stocks are expected to increase while another round of cuts is expected for Argentina’s old crop soybean output, he added.

Palm oil may test a resistance zone of 3,341 ringgit to 3,368 ringgit per metric ton, a break above could lead to a gain into a zone of 3,394 ringgit to 3,432 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

