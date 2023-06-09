AVN 49.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.59%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
EPCL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.01%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KEL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.38%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
NETSOL 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
OGDC 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.83%)
SNGP 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
TELE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
TRG 96.80 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.7%)
UNITY 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,177 Increased By 17.2 (0.41%)
BR30 14,481 Increased By 73.6 (0.51%)
KSE100 41,854 Increased By 167.8 (0.4%)
KSE30 14,797 Increased By 55 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar retreats on jump in US jobless claims; eyes on Fed

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2023 09:18am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The dollar retreated on Friday, dragged by lower US Treasury yields after a spike in weekly jobless claims raised traders’ hopes that a peak in US interest rates was near, as focus turned to the upcoming week packed with central bank meetings.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits surged to the highest in more than 1-1/2 years last week, data on Thursday showed, though layoffs are probably not accelerating as the data covered the Memorial Day holiday, which could have injected some volatility.

Nonetheless, that was enough to knock the US dollar to a more than two-week low against a basket of currencies in the previous session, as investors took the data as a sign that the US labour market was slowing.

The dollar index last stood at 103.35 in early Asia trade on Friday, having lost more than 0.7% in the previous session, its largest daily decline in weeks.

Against the Japanese yen, the greenback dipped to a one-week low of 138.765, tracking a slide in US Treasury yields.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield last stood at 3.7295%, after falling 7 basis points on Thursday. The two-year yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, steadied at 4.5210%.

“We do think that the US, like many economies, will go through a shallow recession this year.

So that’ll show up in payrolls numbers and jobless claims and these sorts of numbers,“ said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank.

Elsewhere, sterling touched a near one-month high of $1.2564, while the kiwi last bought $0.6095. The Turkish lira tumbled more than 1% against the dollar to a record low of 23.54.

Action-packed central bank week

Markets now turn their attention to the upcoming week which will see the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) announce their interest rate decisions following their respective policy meetings.

Dollar steady as traders consider Fed, global rates outlook

The Fed takes centre stage, with money markets leaning toward a pause, though have priced in a 25% chance that the US central bank delivers a 25bp rate hike.

“A slowing US economy gives the Fed room to pause after 500bp of consecutive interest rate rises,” said Guillermo Felices, global investment strategist at PGIM Fixed Income.

“The key question for markets is whether the Fed will just skip a hike in June and resume their tightening campaign in July.”

Meanwhile, a clear majority of economists polled by Reuters expect the ECB to hike its key interest rates by 25 bps on June 15 and again in July before pausing for the rest of the year as inflation remains sticky.

The euro was last steady at $1.0782, flirting with Thursday’s over two-week high of $1.0787.

The Canadian dollar last bought C$1.3365, not far from its one-month high of C$1.3321 hit on Wednesday, while the Aussie similarly stood near a roughly one-month peak at $0.6711.

Both currencies have drawn support from surprise rate increases by their respective central banks this week, which caused markets to revise their expectations for a peak in global interest rates.

Bank of Japan Canadian Dollar European Central Bank Australian Dollar Dollar Japanese Yen China’s yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar retreats on jump in US jobless claims; eyes on Fed

IMF blamed for cutbacks in social services

Stalled bailout: IMF says govt has to satisfy it on 3 counts, starting with budget

Dar defends 0.29pc growth rate

Global slowdown, import curbs: Jul-Mar exports, imports post negative growth

Policy rate hike couldn’t arrest inflation rise

Chinese investors flock to Riyadh conference seeking new markets, capital

Banks disburse Rs1.222trn agri credit

External public debt recorded at $85.2bn by March-end

SBP’s auction calendar: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs10trn in 3 months

Unemployment rate fell to 6.3pc in FY21

Read more stories