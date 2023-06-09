AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
BAFL 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.05%)
EPCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.55%)
HUBC 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
KAPCO 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.27%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-4.41%)
OGDC 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
PPL 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.21%)
PRL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
TPLP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TRG 96.42 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.99%)
UNITY 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.55%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -51.8 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -198.1 (-1.36%)
KSE100 41,686 Decreased By -456.3 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,742 Decreased By -200.9 (-1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SBP to leave 21pc policy rate unchanged amid high inflation

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

KARACHI: Central bank is widely expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 21% on Monday after aggressive rate hikes since April last year to tackle record high inflation amid the nation’s worst-ever economic crisis.

The country’s key rate has been raised by a massive 1125 basis points (bps) since April 2022 and 17 of 18 analysts surveyed said there would be no change in the key rate on Monday, while one expects a 100 bps hike.

“They’ll point to a ‘plateauing of inflation’ as evidence that rates don’t need to go up,” said Uzair Younus, Director of the Pakistan Initiative at the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center.

MPC to meet on 12th

Most analysts agreed that with inflation peaking and global commodity prices coming down, there was no urgent need to hike interest rates yet again.

Inflation surged to 37.97% in May, a record high for a second month in a row, and the highest in South Asia, ahead of Sri Lanka, which posted annual inflation of 25.2% in May.

“The inflation readings are expected to fall due to high base effect,” said Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

“We expect 30% inflation for June 2023 vs 38% in May. GDP growth was meager 0.3%, which would probably be revised to negative once the final/revised GDP numbers are released next year,” he added.

But Shivaan Tandon, economist at Capital Economics, expects a 100 bps hike, saying the central bank cannot afford the luxury of keeping the policy rate on hold given the need to tame record high inflation and support the currency through monetary tightening.

“Rate hikes may also prove to be a signal to potential creditors about the authorities’ commitment towards resolving external imbalances,” he said.

The policy decision will follow the annual budget that will be presented to parliament on Friday. The government will hope to strike a balance between reforms to satisfy the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and measures to win over voters in an imminent election due by November.

The cash-strapped country, with reserves to barely meet a month’s worth of imports, is undertaking steps to secure a $1.1 billion loan, part of a $6.5 billion IMF bailout package.

These measures include raising taxes and removing blanket subsidies and artificial curbs on the exchange rate.

inflation SBP interest rates Exchange rate policy rate global commodity prices GDP growth rate Economic Survey economic performance Economic distress budget 2023 24 Economic Survey 2022 23

Comments

1000 characters

SBP to leave 21pc policy rate unchanged amid high inflation

Dar defends 0.29pc growth rate

Global slowdown, import curbs: Jul-Mar exports, imports post negative growth

Policy rate hike couldn’t arrest inflation rise

Banks disburse Rs1.222trn agri credit

Tax exemptions cost exchequer over Rs2.23trn

External public debt recorded at $85.2bn by March-end

SBP’s auction calendar: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs10trn in 3 months

Unemployment rate fell to 6.3pc in FY21

Statistical appendices: Survey severely limited

Read more stories