Economic diplomacy key pillar of govt’s foreign policy: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Thursday said that economic diplomacy is a key pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy and the country’s missions abroad are under clear instructions for making efforts to promote economic ties and to find opportunities for boosting exports and bringing foreign investment in the country.

Speaking at her weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that in the engagements with countries around the world promotion of economic ties is a priority.

She pointed out that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari recently concluded his visit to Iraq, in which economic agenda was on the top of his engagements with the Iraqi leadership.

Similarly, she added that whenever our leaders undertake foreign visit, economic and trade issues are on the agenda of the talks. “Our missions abroad are under clear instructions to promote economic ties and to find opportunities for Pakistan’s exports and investment,” she said.

She added that some missions have, depending on the volume of trade and economic activity, full-fledged commercial officers; while others do not. In such Missions, officers from the Foreign Office are charged with economic diplomacy portfolio, she added.

She underlined that economic diplomacy is the collective responsibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce, adding that the Ministry of Commerce outlines the commercial policies of Pakistan. In that context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains closely engaged with the Ministry of Commerce, to pursue our foreign policy objectives and to fulfil our economic diplomacy mandate, she added.

To a question about the plea made by the US State Department spokesman with regard to the provision of consular access to the jailed suspect of 9th May, Khadija Shah, she confirmed that a request has been received from the US government for consular access to Khadija Shah. “We have received the requests…and those requests have been sent from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Ministry of Interior, which takes the final decision in such cases,” she added.

About the suspects of 9th May who either fled the country or are hiding abroad in some unknown places because of being dual nationals, she said that Pakistan will follow its laws and its international obligations in bringing to justice individuals responsible for the events of 9th May.

To another query about the international community’s concerns about the human rights situation in Pakistan, she dispelled the impression, saying that Pakistan is a country of laws. “It is a country which has constitutionally guaranteed human rights and fundamental freedoms and we are a democratic setup with free and independent judiciary. The government of Pakistan will continue to follow its obligations under the law, under the Constitution,” she added.

To another question about the alleged involvement of some Afghan nationals in the May 9 events, she said that there are some reports that some Afghan nationals could have been arrested during the events of May 9. “These reports are being verified and in case of their involvement in subversive activities, the law of Pakistan will take its course,” she added.

About the purported viral video of ex-army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa being humiliated allegedly by an Afghan national in France, she said: “We have not confirmed the veracity of that video.”

When her comments were sought on the reopening of Iranian embassy in Riyadh, she said that the opening of the Iranian embassy in Riyadh is a welcome and important development in pursuance of normalisation of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

“Reopening of diplomatic missions by both sides, in our view, forms a tangible confidence-building measure. It will not only contribute significantly towards positive relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia but also have a salutary impact on peace and stability in the region,” she said. She added that Pakistan has a history of actively supporting diplomatic and peaceful efforts of bridging gaps between our friends and brotherly countries, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023