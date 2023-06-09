Zaka Ashraf leading race for PCB chairman

LAHORE: A change in the leadership of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is quite evident as its former chairman Ch Zaka Ashraf is leading the race for the prestigious slot of PCB Chairman.

Najam Sethi, the current chairman of the PCB Management Committee is currently facing not only opposition from within the Board but also lacking requisite support, said sources. “There is likelihood that Sethi may quit the race on account of health issues.”

Zaka Ashraf, who belongs to the Pakistan People’s Party already held a meeting with Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, seeking his endorsement for the office of chairman. Ashraf enjoys strong backing from Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto, said the sources.

During their hour-long meeting, Minister Ehsan Mazari assured Zaka Ashraf of his party’s complete support, aligning with the PPP’s policy, the sources added. It may be noted that Ehsan Mazari expressed his reservations about Najam Sethi’s potential candidacy, pointing out that Sethi’s role was limited to overseeing the electoral process of the board, raising concerns about a potential conflict of interest.

