AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
BAFL 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.05%)
EPCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.55%)
HUBC 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
KAPCO 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.27%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-4.41%)
OGDC 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
PPL 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.21%)
PRL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
TPLP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TRG 96.42 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.99%)
UNITY 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.55%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -51.8 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -198.1 (-1.36%)
KSE100 41,686 Decreased By -456.3 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,742 Decreased By -200.9 (-1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zaka Ashraf leading race for PCB chairman

Muhammad Saleem Published 09 Jun, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

LAHORE: A change in the leadership of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is quite evident as its former chairman Ch Zaka Ashraf is leading the race for the prestigious slot of PCB Chairman.

Najam Sethi, the current chairman of the PCB Management Committee is currently facing not only opposition from within the Board but also lacking requisite support, said sources. “There is likelihood that Sethi may quit the race on account of health issues.”

Zaka Ashraf, who belongs to the Pakistan People’s Party already held a meeting with Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, seeking his endorsement for the office of chairman. Ashraf enjoys strong backing from Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto, said the sources.

During their hour-long meeting, Minister Ehsan Mazari assured Zaka Ashraf of his party’s complete support, aligning with the PPP’s policy, the sources added. It may be noted that Ehsan Mazari expressed his reservations about Najam Sethi’s potential candidacy, pointing out that Sethi’s role was limited to overseeing the electoral process of the board, raising concerns about a potential conflict of interest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PCB PCB chairman Najam Sethi Ch Zaka Ashraf

Comments

1000 characters

Zaka Ashraf leading race for PCB chairman

Dar defends 0.29pc growth rate

Policy rate hike couldn’t arrest inflation rise

Banks disburse Rs1.222trn agri credit

Global slowdown, import curbs: Jul-Mar exports, imports post negative growth

Tax exemptions cost exchequer over Rs2.23trn

SBP to leave 21pc policy rate unchanged amid high inflation

External public debt recorded at $85.2bn by March-end

SBP’s auction calendar: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs10trn in 3 months

Unemployment rate fell to 6.3pc in FY21

Statistical appendices: Survey severely limited

Read more stories