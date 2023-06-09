Over 20 accords signed between Pakistan, Bangladesh: deputy HC

HYDERABAD: Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Karachi S M Mahbubul Alam said that Pakistan and Bangladesh have brotherly relations and it is a great opportunity for him to address the business community of Hyderabad.

He said there are more than 20 trade, cultural, social, civil aviation and other agreements signed between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Bangladesh is the eighth largest population in the world with a literacy rate of more than 80 percent due to free scholarships and facilities for students.

Responding to President Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry Farooq Shaikhani’s request to facilitate the visa process for businessmen, he said that he would personally write a letter to the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the issuance of visas to the business community of Hyderabad and the visas would be issued as soon as possible so the business community of Hyderabad can participate in trade and exhibitions in Bangladesh.

He invited the delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry to visit the Bangladesh High Commission in Karachi and said Bangladesh is a global market which the businessmen of Pakistan can take full advantage of.

He said that the annual export of Bangladesh is US 50 billion dollars, which will increase to US 100 billion dollars by 2030, mainly because of ready-made garments. Bangladesh is the second largest exporter of ready-made garments in the world. In addition, Bangladesh consumes 97% of its pharmaceutical products domestically and exports it to more than 120 countries.

Earlier, Shaikhani said that Pakistan and Bangladesh can support their respective economies in the best way by introducing their products in the markets in view of their different geographical conditions because the industrial development of Bangladesh is remarkable, especially the microfinance and microcredit policy of Dr Younis, which more than 10 million women are doing independent business today.

On the occasion, Vice President Dr Muhammad Ismail Farouk Nami, former vice chairman Abad Qamar Memon, Bangladesh High Commission Coordinator Mushtaq Ahmed, former presidents Daulat Ram Lohana, Salimuddin Qureshi, Muhammad Akram Ansari, and others were present.

