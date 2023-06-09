NA body directs Wapda to install telemetry system

ISLAMBAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources has directed Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) to install telemetry system expeditiously to resolve dispute between provinces on water losses.

This direction was given during the meeting of the Standing Committee on Water Resources presided over by Standing Committee on Water Resources Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur.

The Standing Committee was informed that there are 24 sites where, to measure the flow of water, the telemetry system shall be installed. However, initially, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) with the approval of the government is going to install telemetry system at seven points. The Wapda has been mandated to execute the task.

The Wapda officials informed the Committee that they would get the work done in twelve months after which it will be run on trial.

The Standing Committee on Water Resources directed that as the measurement of the water is very important for just distribution of water. So, it should be completed expeditiously and in shortest possible time.

The Standing Committee examined Calling Attention Notice No.25 moved by Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, MNA. Moreover, the Standing Committee examined the report of the Committee headed by Khalid Hussain Magsi, MNA regarding Sindh-Balochistan water distribution. The Committee disposed of the Calling Attention Notice No. 25 and completed the examination of the report.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Water Resources was presided over by its Chairman Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur and attended by the Members of National Assembly; Engr Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Afreen Khan, Syed Hussain Tariq and Muhammad Mohsin Leghari. Honourable Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Minister for Water Resources also attended the meeting. The meeting was also attended by the secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, chairman and Members IRSA and senior officers of the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation departments and Wapda.

