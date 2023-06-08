IK and Qureshi meet, exchange wincing smiles

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on the party Chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence here on Wednesday. This was the first meeting between the two senior leaders after the release of Qureshi from Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, on Tuesday night.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench’s Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz had quashed the detention orders of the PTI Vice Chairman held under the MPO and ordered the police to release him immediately.

After his release, the former foreign minister told the media outside the jail that he would meet the party Chairman on Wednesday to discuss the current political situation and later hold a press conference. However, after the conclusion of the meeting, Qureshi left the former prime minister’s house without talking to media.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from jail on LHC’s order

As per sources, during the meeting, the PTI Vice Chairman raised concerns about the arrested leaders and workers in the wake of incidents of May 9. He also expressed his concerns about the non-availability of legal assistance to innocent arrested leaders and activists, and also observed that the party’s narrative had been damaged by the events of May 9.

Meanwhile, Majlis Wahdat al-Muslmeen Chairman Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and his delegation met the PTI Chairman. During the meeting, the delegation strongly condemned the ongoing lawlessness, brutality and atrocities meted out to the PTI leadership, workers and supporters and expressed solidarity with them.

Moreover, a team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) came to Zaman Park to serve notices on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi who have been called to Islamabad on June 8 and June 13, respectively, in connection with the Al Qadir Trust case.

Later, a delegation of lawyers comprising the members of all bars of Faisalabad Division met the PTI Chairman and announced to join the party. They made a pledge to carry forward Khan’s struggle for the rule of law.

