AVN 50.86 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (5.74%)
BAFL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
DGKC 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.64%)
EPCL 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.73%)
FCCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.61%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
FLYNG 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.27%)
HUBC 68.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.56%)
KAPCO 22.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
KEL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.64%)
LOTCHEM 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
MLCF 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.32%)
NETSOL 79.96 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (6.61%)
OGDC 78.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.98%)
PAEL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PIBTL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.05%)
PPL 61.46 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.64%)
PRL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
SNGP 42.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.62%)
TPLP 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.17%)
TRG 100.39 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.03%)
UNITY 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (8.37%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,212 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 14,605 Increased By 165.7 (1.15%)
KSE100 42,143 Increased By 219.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,943 Increased By 70.6 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England’s Moeen to come out of Test retirement for Ashes

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2023 01:02pm
Follow us

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who retired from Test cricket in September 2021, has been added to the Ashes squad for the first two Tests, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday, after spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the series.

The 35-year-old stepped away from the game’s longest format to focus on limited-overs cricket but reversed his decision following discussions with Test captain Ben Stokes, coach Brendon McCullum and ECB men’s managing director Rob Key.

Moeen made his Test debut in 2014 and played his last Test against India at the Oval in September 2021.

He scored 2,914 runs in 64 Tests at an average of 28.29, and picked up 195 wickets with his off-spin. “We reached out to ‘Mo’ early this week about returning to Test cricket. Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again,” Key said.

“His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign.”

England spinner Leach ruled out of Ashes

Leach, who took four wickets in England’s win over Ireland in their warm-up Test, has been ruled out of the five-Test series against Australia due to a stress fracture in his back.

His injury is the latest setback to England’s bowling department in the build-up to the series, with fast bowler Jofra Archer also ruled out.

The Ashes gets under way at Edgbaston on June 16.

Jofra Archer Moeen Ali Ashes series Brendon McCullum

Comments

1000 characters

England’s Moeen to come out of Test retirement for Ashes

There will be no winners, say experts ahead of budget announcement

USAID announces $16.4mn for Sindh’s flood affectees

Toshakhana gifts: Imran Khan secures bail till June 21 in ‘fraud’ case

Punjab elections: SC clubs together ECP plea with petitions challenging judgement review law

Inter-bank: rupee weakens further, settles at 286.88 against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains, dealers say USD now available

US asks Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah

Turkish lira down 7% in biggest selloff since 2021 crisis

Spain logs ‘hottest spring on record’

Saudi crown prince, Blinken had ‘candid’ talks in Jeddah: US official

Read more stories