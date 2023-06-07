AVN 50.86 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (5.74%)
Inter-bank: rupee weakens further, settles at 286.88 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.11% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published June 7, 2023
The Pakistani rupee registered losses for the fourth session in a row, depreciating 0.11% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the currency settled at 286.88, a decline of Re0.32, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

However, in the open-market PKR witnessed significant improvement against the USD on Wednesday.

The US dollar was being quoted in the range of 297-300 in the open-market, as compared to a range of 300-303 on Tuesday, down by Rs3.

On Tuesday, the rupee had maintained its downward trajectory against the US dollar for the third consecutive session to settle at 286.56, or 0.13% down against the US dollar in the inter-bank.

In a key development, Pakistani authorities are now hopeful of inking a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before they unveil the budget on June 9 (Friday), said the Ministry of Finance in an emailed response to questions from Bloomberg.

The ministry said Pakistan has lined up $4 billion in external financing and hopes to obtain a deal with the lender before it unveils its budget on Friday.

Separately, the National Economic Council (NEC) approved Rs1,150 billion federal development budget and set an estimated 3.5% Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth target for the next financial year 2023-24.

The NEC proposed the Annual Development Plan (ADP) for the upcoming fiscal year (2023-24) with a total outlay of Rs2.709 trillion.

Internationally, the US dollar edged lower on Wednesday as traders assessed the odds of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week, while the Aussie scaled a fresh three-week high in the wake of a rate increase and a decidedly hawkish stance by its central bank.

In the broader currency market, the US dollar dipped in early Asia trade, as traders pared back their expectations of a rate hike at next week’s FOMC meeting.

The US dollar index slipped 0.03% to 104.05, while the euro rose 0.07% to $1.0698.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell for a second day on Wednesday as concerns over global economic headwinds deepened, erasing the price gains booked after top crude exporter Saudi Arabia’s surprise weekend pledge to deepen output cuts.

