Jun 07, 2023
China May copper imports slide 4.6% y/y on soft demand

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2023 10:33am
Photo: Reuters
BEIJING: China’s copper imports slid 4.6% in May from a year ago, customs data showed on Wednesday, as soft demand amid a shaky economic recovery in the world’s top metal consumer dampened buying appetite while domestic production remained high.

Imports of unwrought copper and copper products totalled 444,010 tonnes in May, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

The metal, including anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished copper, is used widely in construction, transportation and power sectors.

Strong cable and wire production last month following increased government investment in the power sector bolstered copper consumption, while the production of copper tube, rod and foil slowed, said China Futures analysts in a note on June 4.

Copper loses steam on economic worries, technical signals

The macro-economic backdrop also weighed on copper prices last month, including the US debt ceiling negotiations and China’s data showing contracting manufacturing activities and falling industrial profits.

The benchmark copper contract on the London Metal Exchange posted its biggest monthly drop in May since June 2022.

Copper imports in the first five months of 2023 totalled 2.14 million tonnes, down 11% from the corresponding period last year, the data showed.

Copper

