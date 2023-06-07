AVN 50.76 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (5.53%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
DFML 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.68%)
EPCL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.01%)
HUBC 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
KEL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
MLCF 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
NETSOL 80.85 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (7.8%)
OGDC 78.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 60.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
PRL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.88%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.17%)
TRG 99.56 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (3.17%)
UNITY 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.14%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.31%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 14,502 Increased By 62.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 41,956 Increased By 32.3 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,880 Increased By 7.7 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may edge up into $1,975-$1,985 range

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2023 09:51am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may edge up into a range of $1,975 to $1,985 per ounce, since it managed to stabilize around $1,957.

The metal experienced a shallow correction after failing to break $1,964 at its first attempt. Given that it refused to slide towards $1,938, it may bounce more towards $1,985.

A break below $1,957 could open the way towards $1,938-$1,947 range.

On the daily chart, the consolidation could be temporary within a range of $1,939 to $1,984 and above a trendline.

Spot gold may retest support at $1,938

The underlying observation for this view is that the correction against the uptrend from $1,613.60 looks far from complete.

It may extend to $1,804, the bottom of the wave D. A break above $1,984, which looks highly unlikely, may lead to a gain to $2,004 while a break below $1,939 could open the way towards $1,898.

Gold US dollar Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may edge up into $1,975-$1,985 range

World Bank revises Pakistan’s GDP growth downward to 0.4pc

Budget proposals: PM chairs meeting on IT, telecom sectors

PM for making energy sector reforms part of budget

Bilawal, Hamoudi agree to boost ties in diverse fields

Foreign loans, debt servicing: Repayment revised upward by MoEA

FBR expresses reservations at PD’s policy guideline

RE projects: Punjab govt urges Centre to issue instructions for bidding

Sales tax zero-rating on supply of dairy products to continue

Nepra hints at revising cold storages’ tariff

Covid-19 Active Response & Expenditure Support: ADB’s IED terms ‘Pakistan Programme’ highly successful

Read more stories