AVN 50.45 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.89%)
BAFL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
DFML 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.66%)
EPCL 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KAPCO 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
NETSOL 80.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (6.67%)
OGDC 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 60.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
PRL 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.98%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.59%)
TRG 99.22 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.82%)
UNITY 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.14%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 4.1 (0.1%)
BR30 14,494 Increased By 55 (0.38%)
KSE100 41,962 Increased By 38.9 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,883 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Illicit cigarette industry: Govt likely to announce support to small shopkeepers

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2023 06:05am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The government is expected to announce support and assistance to small shopkeepers across the country to compete with the illicit cigarette industry as well as expensive tobacco products after the mini-budget in February 2023.

The associations of such small shopkeepers gathered on Tuesday at the federal capital to discuss the short-term and long-term impact of tobacco taxation on their day-to-day businesses.

They argued to ensure the success of small shopkeepers amid the implementation of high tobacco taxes, the government should provide adequate support and assistance.

This could include targeted financial assistance programmes, training initiatives, and marketing support to help small shopkeepers adapt to changing consumer demands and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market. By investing in the development and growth of small businesses, the government can empower shopkeepers to thrive in a tobacco-tax-driven environment.

These shopkeepers are facing numerous challenges, including competition from larger retail chains and economic uncertainties. The implementation of high taxes on tobacco products can bring significant advantages to small shopkeepers across Pakistan, ultimately leading to a more prosperous future for them and their communities, they opined.

They also pointed out that the imposition of high taxes on tobacco can effectively deter the illicit trade of tobacco products, which often undermines the sales of legitimate retailers, particularly small shopkeepers. Illicit trade not only deprives the government of tax revenue but also creates an uneven playing field for small businesses.

By curbing the availability of cheap, illicit tobacco products, high taxes can help level the playing field, allowing small shopkeepers to compete fairly and sustain their businesses.

By generating revenue, reducing illicit trade, promoting healthier alternatives, and encouraging social responsibility, small shopkeepers can seize new opportunities for growth and sustainability. It is essential for the government to recognize the importance of small businesses and provide the necessary support and assistance to help them navigate these changes successfully.

Through collaboration and collective efforts, we can create an environment where small shopkeepers not only survive but thrive in a prosperous Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR tobacco products taxes on tobacco products small shopkeepers illicit cigarette

Comments

1000 characters

Illicit cigarette industry: Govt likely to announce support to small shopkeepers

World Bank revises Pakistan’s GDP growth downward to 0.4pc

Budget proposals: PM chairs meeting on IT, telecom sectors

PM for making energy sector reforms part of budget

Bilawal, Hamoudi agree to boost ties in diverse fields

Foreign loans, debt servicing: Repayment revised upward by MoEA

FBR expresses reservations at PD’s policy guideline

RE projects: Punjab govt urges Centre to issue instructions for bidding

Sales tax zero-rating on supply of dairy products to continue

Nepra hints at revising cold storages’ tariff

Covid-19 Active Response & Expenditure Support: ADB’s IED terms ‘Pakistan Programme’ highly successful

Read more stories