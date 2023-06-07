AVN 50.45 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.89%)
Industries, Auqaf depts sign MoU to train seminary students

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2023 06:05am
LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Syed Azfar Ali Nasir has hailed the government’s pioneering effort to empower students from religious schools with practical skills, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s history.

Speaking at MoU signing ceremony held at Data Darbar Masjid on Tuesday, the minister highlighted that this transformative programme aims to provide students with a comprehensive education encompassing both religious teachings and technical proficiency. The ultimate goal is to enable them to secure honourable employment opportunities for themselves and their families.

During the ceremony, an agreement was formalized between the Industry and Commerce Department and the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department. Secretary of Industry, Ehsan Bhutta, and Secretary of Auqaf, Tahir Raza Bukhari, signed the agreement, with Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, the Auqaf Minister, gracing the event as the chief guest.

Aligned with the essence of the agreement, the programme will focus on providing training to religious seminary students in computer applications, household item repairs, and spoken English. The initial phase of the programme will commence with technical training classes for 50 students from Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Hajveri Madrasa in Lahore.

Emphasizing the significance of this opportunity, Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir urged the students from seminaries to fully embrace the technical training facility in order to excel in all aspects of their lives. He also commended the collaborative effort between the Industry Department and the Auqaf Department for their commendable initiative in providing technical training to students.

This government-led programme holds great promise in equipping religious school students with practical skills that will not only enhance their employability but also contribute to their personal and professional growth. It sets a precedent for fostering a balanced education system that encompasses religious teachings and technical expertise, paving the way for a brighter future for these students and their communities.

