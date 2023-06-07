AVN 50.76 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (5.53%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
DFML 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.68%)
EPCL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.01%)
HUBC 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
KEL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
MLCF 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
NETSOL 80.85 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (7.8%)
OGDC 78.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 60.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
PRL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.88%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.17%)
TRG 99.56 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (3.17%)
UNITY 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.14%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.31%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 14,502 Increased By 62.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 41,956 Increased By 32.3 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,880 Increased By 7.7 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dollar surge jeopardises education of DIMC students

Press Release Published 07 Jun, 2023 06:05am
Follow us

KARACHI: The escalating value of the dollar has caused significant turmoil for students at the Dow International Medical College (DIMC), putting the education of over two hundred students in jeopardy.

Concerned parents are urgently seeking government intervention to safeguard their children’s academic future amidst this predicament. The situation primarily affects DIMC students who are required to pay their fees in US dollars according to DIMC’s regulation under the foreign sponsored seats.

The recent surge in the dollar exchange rate has led to an almost hundred percent increase in fees, intensifying the financial burden on parents. The scarcity of US dollars within Pakistan, combined with the exorbitant price of the currency, has created immense difficulties for parents, rendering the continuation of their children’s education increasingly unaffordable.

Parents who initially paid a fee of 10 thousand USD, equivalent to roughly Rs 1.5 million, during the first year, now find themselves compelled by circumstances to pay a whopping PKR three million annually and there is a strong likelihood to increase due to a continuous rise in the USD rate.

Parents argue that since DIMC manages all its expenditures in PKR, including staff salaries, it would be more reasonable for fees from local students to be charged in PKR as well. The exponential surge in the dollar’s value has made it unaffordable for parents to cope with the current fee structure. There is already a severe shortage of doctors in the country, these obstacles will only exacerbate the burden on healthcare services.

Parents have earnestly appealed to government authorities to promptly resolve the issue and amend policies by aligning them with the prevailing economic conditions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Education US dollar DIMC students Dow International Medical College

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar surge jeopardises education of DIMC students

World Bank revises Pakistan’s GDP growth downward to 0.4pc

Budget proposals: PM chairs meeting on IT, telecom sectors

PM for making energy sector reforms part of budget

Bilawal, Hamoudi agree to boost ties in diverse fields

Foreign loans, debt servicing: Repayment revised upward by MoEA

FBR expresses reservations at PD’s policy guideline

RE projects: Punjab govt urges Centre to issue instructions for bidding

Sales tax zero-rating on supply of dairy products to continue

Nepra hints at revising cold storages’ tariff

Covid-19 Active Response & Expenditure Support: ADB’s IED terms ‘Pakistan Programme’ highly successful

Read more stories