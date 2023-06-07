Karachi mayorship election: JI vows to outplay PPP with surprise

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Tuesday accused the ruling PPP of forcing its political allies out of the city's mayorship election scheduled for June 15, 2023, vowing to outplay the rival party with a surprise.

"The JI will foil the PPP's conspiracy to keep its allies out of polls for the city mayor," JI Karachi Chief, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq. On June 15, he vowed, the JI will give the PPP a surprise when the polling day for Karachi's local government's mayor is held

He said "The PPP continuously tries its level best to delay the polls to a maximum extent. It created confusion around the polls till the last day". He blamed the PPP for "using" the Sindh government, a part of its provincial bureaucracy, the police and the state resources to rig the local government elections. He equally alleged the Election Commission of "facilitating" the ruling PPP, saying that the commission failed to take an action against the polls "rigging" in Karachi.

He said despite employing all fascist tactics, the PPP widely failed to acquire the required votes to elect its city mayor unlike the JI and PTI, which secured more than benchmark numbers to pass their joint candidate.

Showing concerns, he said that the PPP's Sindh government is even still considering rigging the final phase of the local government polls, but warned that it will be like ‘biting the dust’ for it.

"The PPP government has arrested four UC chairmen of the PTI before their oath so they could not participate in the polling process," he expressed apprehensions. Over the law and order in Karachi, he alleged the ruling PPP of supporting the outlaws during its 15 years of rule in Sindh and failed to restore the state writ.

Visitors to the cattle market are being mugged continuously as the police and other law enforcers are unable to maintain order and provide the public with a watertight security, he said and cast doubts over police role.

He also demanded of the rangers to step up its efforts and help the security beef up. Street criminals also looted university bus at Ahsanabad he said. He also demanded of the government to free journalist Zubair Anjum without further delays.

