NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 07 Jun, 2023 06:05am
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (June 06, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
279,075,671           156,125,686        8,400,815,185            4,469,606,897
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)       606,861,175       (489,776,658)      117,084,517
Local Individuals            7,177,004,760     (7,058,276,667)      118,728,093
Local Corporates             2,614,584,727     (2,850,397,337)    (235,812,610)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

