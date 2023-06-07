KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (June 06, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
279,075,671 156,125,686 8,400,815,185 4,469,606,897
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 606,861,175 (489,776,658) 117,084,517
Local Individuals 7,177,004,760 (7,058,276,667) 118,728,093
Local Corporates 2,614,584,727 (2,850,397,337) (235,812,610)
