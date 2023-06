SINGAPORE: New York July coffee may retest a support of $1.7940 per lb, a break below which could open the way towards $1.7585.

A wave C from $1.9440 looks incomplete.

It consists of three smaller wavers. The small wave c is unfolding towards $1.7010.

The bounce triggered by the support at $1.7940 will not be reconsidered as an extension of the uptrend from the May 3 low of $1.7555, until it extends above $1.8510.