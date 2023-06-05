AVN 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.63%)
Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday

Reuters Published June 5, 2023
DUBAI: Iran will reopen its embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital on Tuesday, Iranian sources told semi-official Fars news agency, months after Tehran and Riyadh agreed to end years of hostility.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish relations after years of hostility between the regional rivals that had threatened stability and security in the Middle East and helped fuel regional conflicts from Yemen to Syria.

Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening: ISNA

Fars gave no further details.

