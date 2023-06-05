AVN 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.63%)
BAFL 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.46%)
DGKC 53.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
EPCL 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
FCCL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.14%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.52%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
HUBC 69.42 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.2%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
KAPCO 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
KEL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.84%)
NETSOL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.32%)
OGDC 78.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.91%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 61.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (6.14%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 43.38 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (6.45%)
TELE 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.4%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.97%)
TRG 95.07 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.35%)
UNITY 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 34.9 (0.85%)
BR30 14,403 Increased By 325.8 (2.31%)
KSE100 41,668 Increased By 315 (0.76%)
KSE30 14,798 Increased By 134.3 (0.92%)
Miners boost Australian shares, eyes on RBA rate decision

Reuters Published June 5, 2023
Australian shares jumped 1% on Monday, with miners leading gains on stronger iron ore prices, while traders awaited a key cash rate decision from the country’s central bank.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1% higher at 7,216.30, after shedding 0.1% last week.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is likely to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 3.85% on Tuesday, even as inflation remains well above the target range, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

“While markets are leaning towards a hold from the RBA after a higher-than-expected inflation in May brought an upside surprise, flat retail sales and an uptick in the unemployment rate are also showing the Australian economy is slowing down,” said Glenn Yin, head of research and analysis at AETOS Capital Group.

Australian shares also tracked the optimism in global markets after a mixed US jobs report on Friday bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve would pause rate hikes this month.

Local miners followed iron ore prices higher to jump 1.4%, their third consecutive session of gains. “I think the ASX is really enjoying the rising iron ore prices today with the materials sector leading the index higher,” said Yin.

Gold, mining stocks lift Australian shares ahead of RBA decision

Index majors Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group added between 1.3% and 3.6%. Financials advanced 1% with the “big four” banks climbing between 0.6% and 1.5%.

Separately, shares of AGL Energy ended flat after it was served with a class action lawsuit alleging that it breached competition and consumer law during bidding in the South Australian region of the National Electricity Market.

Bourse operator ASX Ltd’s shares were up 0.1%.

The operator has submitted a special report for its Clearing House Electronic Subregister System software to the country’s corporate regulator and the RBA, outlining details about its arrangement to support and maintain its trading system.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to end at 11,880.90.

Australian stocks

