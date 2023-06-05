AVN 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
BAFL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
BOP 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.09%)
DGKC 53.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.3%)
EPCL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
HUBC 68.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
KEL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.18%)
MLCF 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
NETSOL 73.55 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.59%)
OGDC 76.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.59%)
PAEL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PPL 59.43 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (2.45%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 42.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.03%)
TELE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
TRG 94.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,159 Increased By 28.2 (0.68%)
BR30 14,222 Increased By 144.2 (1.02%)
KSE100 41,569 Increased By 216.5 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,750 Increased By 86.2 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

ECC likely to approve Rs50bn TSGs today

  • Power Division seeks Technical Supplementary Grants of RS 9.145 billion
Mushtaq Ghumman Published June 5, 2023 Updated June 5, 2023 08:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Monday (today) with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in chair, will approve Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs) of over Rs 50 billion, days before announcement of federal budget for FY 2023-24. Official sources told Business Recorder that Power Division has sought TSG of RS 9.145 billion in favour of Finance Division under demand No.126 Development Loans and Advances by the Federal Government during CFY (2022-23). Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission has sought supplementary grant of Rs 4.898 billion under grant No.007.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has requested allocation of Rs 12 billion for procurement of relief items for re-stocking of its warehouses.

Petroleum Division has submitted proposals regarding import on foreign supplier’s account through Custom Bonded Storage facilities and approval of Framework Agreement between PPL and SOCAR.

Ex-Fata, Punjab, Sindh, KP: Cabinet approves over Rs7bn TSGs for uplift schemes

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has sought funds of Rs 2.793 billion mainly to pay pending salaries of Radio Pakistan’s employees.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has sought TSG of RS 48.429 million under grant No.078.

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination has sought approval of fixation of Minimum Retail Price (MRP) of 54 new drugs as recommended by DPC in its 52nd meeting.

The ECC will also consider a proposal of Ministry of National Food Security and Research about sales of damaged wheat of PASSCO.

Ministry of Interior has submitted following proposals for financial assistance: (i) TSG amounting to Rs 470.827 million for payment of troops cost/ subsistence allowance to personnel of CAFs deployed in UN Peacekeeping Missions; (ii) TSG for project implementation letter of HQ FC (North), KP funded by INL-P; (iii) funds for construction of Frontier Constabulary Training Centre, Michni, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during CFY 2022-23 ;(iv) raising of 6th Battalion of Pakistan Coast Guards under Prime Minister’s directive on Anti- Smuggling Steering Committee held on October 17, 2019 and task assigned by Prime Minister through PMDU and;(v) financial assistance to the Shuhada and injured persons of Swat incident.

Aviation Division has sought TSG of Rs839.129 million for PSDP project titled “New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA).” Ministry of Communications has requested issuance of GoP guarantee amounting to Rs9.5 billion for constructions of Hyderabad- Sukkur Motorway project on Build- Operate-Transfer (BoT) basis.

The Establishment Division has also sought TGS of Rs 120.450 million and Rs 140.6 million respectively whereas Human Rights Division has sought grant of Rs 116.449 million for meeting ERE shortfall in 2022-23.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NDMA ECC Ishaq Dar Finance minister Ishaq Dar TSGs budget 2023 24

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 05, 2023 08:46am
The grants will never be granted. It will remain in "approval" stage for 10 years. Or till we balkanize
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

ECC likely to approve Rs50bn TSGs today

$5bn trade with Turkiye achievable in 3 years: PM

AEDB grants 6-month LoI extension to two wind IPPs

IK says will be tried in military court

Saudi pledges big oil cuts in July as OPEC+ extends deal into 2024

Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh will improve: NTDC energises Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

Roosevelt Hotel given to NYC govt for 3 years: govt

PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles to begin today

Israel buries three soldiers killed near Egypt border

Read more stories