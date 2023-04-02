AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
Ex-Fata, Punjab, Sindh, KP: Cabinet approves over Rs7bn TSGs for uplift schemes

Zaheer Abbasi Published 02 Apr, 2023 03:02am
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved over Rs 7 billion technical supplementary grants (TSGs)for development schemes in erstwhile Fata, Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ECC meeting presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, on Thursday, approved two proposals of Ministry of Housing and Works and one proposal of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) with respect to TSG.

In the first proposal, the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) moved a summary to the ECC arguing that the Cabinet Division (Development Wing) has surrendered funds amounting to Rs 607.600 million from its development expenditure in favour of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) to obtain TSG of equal amount for execution of development schemes of Rs 80 million in Sindh province, Rs 297.100 million in Punjab province and Rs 230.500 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province under sustainable development goal achievement program (SAP).

Uplift schemes in Cantt Boards: ECC approves Rs450m grant for defence ministry

The ministry further stated that the Power Division consulted with the Finance Division for comments and the Finance Division has conveyed no objection on transfer of funds amounting to Rs 607.600 million from Cabinet Division to Power Division, therefore, approval of the ECC was solicited for allocation of funds against the surrendered amount by the Cabinet Division under development expenditure of Power Division during the financial year 2022-23 for execution of development schemes of Punjab, Sindh, and KP provinces under PSDP.

In two separate proposals, Ministry of Housing and Works solicited approval of TSG of Rs 1,689.500 million for development schemes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh under SDGs Sustainable Achievement Prorramme (SAP) and Rs 5 billion for erstwhile Fata.

In the first proposal, the Ministry of Housing stated that Cabinet Division has surrendered funds amounting to Rs 1,689.500 million from its development expenditure in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works to obtain TSG for execution of development schemes under SDGs Achievement Programme (SAP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rs 269.5 million and in Sindh Rs 1.420 billion.

The case was referred to Finance Division for their concurrence and it has agreed to the proposal and wanted to initiate summary to the ECC for the purpose. In view of the above, approval of the ECC is solicited for allocation of surrendered funds amounting to Rs 1,689.500 million.

In the second proposal, the Ministry of Housing and Works sought approval of Rs 5 billion for development schemes in erstwhile Fata. The ECC also approved TSG of Rs 5 billion in favour of Ministry of Housing in the ongoing fiscal year (2022-23) after it was told that Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives approved additional allocation of funds amounting to Rs 5000 million out of “Accelerated Implementation Plan” (10 years Development Plan) for the erstwhile Fata for the prioritised projects of ex-Fata which were approved by Housing and Works Ministry.

The Planning Ministry asked the Finance Division to release the amount to Ministry of Housing and Works for execution of approved projects during ongoing fiscal year after completion of all formalities required for development spending under PSDP. Pak-PWD has accordingly submitted proposal for allocation of additional funds of Rs 5 billion through TSG for execution of development schemes of ex-Fata. The ECC meeting was informed by the Ministry of Housing and Works that Finance Division has surrendered funds amounting Rs 5 billion in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works (capital outlay on civil works demand) so that the Ministry can get TSG of equal amount by ECC of the Cabinet against surrender order of January and February 2023.

The Finance Division was requested to accord their concurrence and it has agreed to the proposal and asked the Ministry of Housing and Works to move summary to the ECC, therefore, the proposal was moved to get approval for allocation of additional funds amounting to Rs 5 billion through TSG during the current financial year (2022-23) for execution of development schemes of ex-Fata.

