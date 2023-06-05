Govt urged to channel tobacco tax revenue into social sector

Islamabad: Health experts have strongly proposed the government to allocate the revenue generated from tobacco taxes to the essential sectors in coming budget (2023-24).

Sharing some budget proposals, experts informed media on Sunday that the foremost advantage of imposing high taxes on tobacco is the significant improvement in public health.

Studies have shown a direct correlation between increased tobacco prices and reduced consumption rates.

They said that the higher taxes make tobacco products less affordable, discouraging both current and potential smokers.

This decrease in tobacco usage would subsequently lead to a decline in tobacco-related diseases such as lung cancer, heart ailments, and respiratory disorders, resulting in healthier citizens and a reduced burden on the healthcare system.

Contrary to popular belief, high taxes on tobacco can also contribute to economic prosperity. The revenue generated from tobacco taxes can be allocated towards crucial sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.

This increased funding allows the government to invest in social welfare programs and provide better public services, ultimately improving the standard of living for the citizens.

Additionally, reduced healthcare costs resulting from lower tobacco consumption alleviate the financial strain on the healthcare system, enabling resources to be allocated more efficiently.

Moreover, it is crucial to allocate the revenue generated from tobacco taxes towards essential sectors, focusing on social welfare, healthcare, education, and infrastructure. By investing in these areas, Pakistan

can build a strong foundation for progress and development.

