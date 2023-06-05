Sherry highlights devastating consequences of plastic pollution

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of World Environment Day 2023, Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday said that the consequences of plastic pollution are intense and long term, as it irreversibly damages our environment and threatens the very fabric of life on earth, from the highest mountains to the deepest ocean trenches.

Under this year’s theme ‘Solutions to Plastic Pollution’, centred around addressing the grave concern of plastic under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution, Minister Rehman urged a call for action as plastic production is set to triple by 2060 if ‘business-as-usual’ continues, according to a statement issued here.

The Minister shared the 7R’s Action Agenda which marks the country’s commitment to combat plastic pollution and initiate its journey towards reducing plastic waste.

The Agenda includes encouraging conscious choices to minimize plastic consumption (“Reduce”), promoting the redesign of plastic products and manufacturing processes to minimize environmental impact (“Redesign”), emphasizing the extension of product lifespans and reducing reliance on single-use plastics through reusing (“Re-use”), advocating for effective recycling practices to transform plastic waste into new materials and alleviate pressure on landfills and oceans (“Recycle”), and highlighting the shared responsibility of individuals, businesses, and communities in managing plastic waste and promoting sustainable practices (“Responsibility”).

The Minister also acknowledges the significance of scientific research and innovation (“Research”) in developing cost-effective and sustainable solutions to combat plastic pollution.